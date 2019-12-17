Grand Teton National Park opened the Teton Park Road to over-snow access only with an invitation to cross-country skiers, snowshoers and skate skiers to try the groomed trails.
In addition to the Teton Park Road, the Moose-Wilson Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road are also open to winter recreation. Wheeled vehicles, including snow bikes are not allowed on the roads.
“The 14-mile section of the Teton Park Road between the Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge will be groomed approximately three times a week dependent on snow and weather conditions,” the park said in a news release.
Depending on conditions, the Teton Park Road will be groomed on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Grooming began on Friday and will continue through mid-March. For grooming updates, call 307-739-3682.
The Signal Mountain Summit Road is not groomed.
Pets are allowed on the Teton Park Road and Moose-Wilson Road on leash only. Pet owners are required to pick up waste. Dog sledding and skijoring are not allowed in the park.
Ranger-led snowshoe hikes begin Dec. 26 and will continue through mid-March. The hikes begin at 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Reservations are required. Call 307-739-3399 for more information.