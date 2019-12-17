Cross country skiers, Grand Teton NP, WY

Cross-country skiers move past the Teton mountains in Grand Teton National Park. The park just opened the Teton Park Road to winter recreation.

 Getty Images

Grand Teton National Park opened the Teton Park Road to over-snow access only with an invitation to cross-country skiers, snowshoers and skate skiers to try the groomed trails.

In addition to the Teton Park Road, the Moose-Wilson Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road are also open to winter recreation. Wheeled vehicles, including snow bikes are not allowed on the roads.

“The 14-mile section of the Teton Park Road between the Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge will be groomed approximately three times a week dependent on snow and weather conditions,” the park said in a news release.

Depending on conditions, the Teton Park Road will be groomed on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Grooming began on Friday and will continue through mid-March. For grooming updates, call 307-739-3682.

The Signal Mountain Summit Road is not groomed.

Pets are allowed on the Teton Park Road and Moose-Wilson Road on leash only. Pet owners are required to pick up waste. Dog sledding and skijoring are not allowed in the park.

Ranger-led snowshoe hikes begin Dec. 26 and will continue through mid-March. The hikes begin at 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Reservations are required. Call 307-739-3399 for more information.