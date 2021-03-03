For Grand Teton National Park, it was a busy year despite being closed for nearly two months.
The park visitation numbers, released Wednesday, show 2020 tipped the scales with the fourth-highest number of recreation visits for one year with 3,289,639. During the year, the park was closed from March 24 to May 18 “due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the park said in a news release.
The previous high mark for park visits was 3,491,151 in 2018.
"National parks and public lands were extremely important to everyone this past year, providing fresh air, open space and respite from the pandemic,” said Chip Jenkins, Grand Teton National Park superintendent. “We anticipate that we will see continued high interest in visiting Grand Teton National Park."
This past July, the park reported that daily traffic on most hiking trails increased by about 13% and camping increased 2%. The park reported that high-use areas such as park entrances, visitor centers, the Jenny Lake shuttle boat and shops often had long lines and wait times.
Park campgrounds during June, July and August were filling up daily, “most before noon” and nearby Forest Service campgrounds were also filling up early each day.
Grand Teton National Park ranked fifth highest among the top 10 national parks for recreation visits.
The top five years for recreation visits in Grand Teton National Park are:
• 2018 3,491,151
• 2019 3,405,614
• 2017 3,317,000
• 2020 3,289,639
• 2016 3,270,076