April was a crusher at Grand Teton National Park with recreational visits setting an all-time high.
The park logged 87,739 visits for the month, topping April 2019 by 48%. The park was closed in April of 2020 due to the pandemic. April 2020 posted 59,105 visits, and April 2018 was 60,541.
“Park staff are working to provide quality visitor experiences as a predicted busy summer season approaches,” the park said in a news release. “Visitors to the park are highly encouraged to plan ahead and recreate responsibly in order to make the most of their visit and to help ensure this iconic landscape may be enjoyed by future generations.”
The park also announced easing some COVID-19 restrictions.
“Consistent with CDC recommendations, fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks inside park facilities or outdoors,” the park said. “Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces where physical distancing is not possible.”
With a flood of extra visitors during April, the park implemented several changes to manage the crowds. During April, the Teton Park Road is closed to public motor traffic and bicycling and pedestrian traffic is allowed.
The park increased parking access between the Taggart Lake Trailhead and nearby Cottonwood Picnic Area during peak use of the Teton Park Road. The park also staffed an information trailer and added some portable restrooms.