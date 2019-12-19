The National Park Service selected nine businesses to provide river float and fishing services for the next 10 years in Grand Teton National Park.
The new contracts for services replace several area businesses’ contracts that are expiring at the end of the year, according to a park news release.
The businesses include:
— Barker-Ewing Scenic Tours Inc.,
— Grand Teton Fly Fishing LLC,
— Snake River Angler dba Snake River Angler and Float Trips (two contracts),
— Heart 6 Ranch LLC,
— Triangle X Ranch Partnership dba National Park Float Trips,
— Solitude Float Trips Inc. (two contracts),
— Lost Creek Ranch Inc.,
— RPK Investments Inc. dba Grand Fishing Adventures, and
— WorldCast Anglers LLC.
Current park contracts with C-H Ranch Corporation, doing business as the R Lazy S Ranch, and Teton Whitewater, will terminate at the end of the year.
"Incumbents and new offerors raised the bar on measures to protect resources and provide quality visitor experiences," said Jennifer Parker, Chief of Commercial Services for the National Park Service Regional Office.
Grand Teton National Park has 27 concession contracts and close to 120 commercial use authorization holders that provide a variety of visitor services in the park, the news release said.