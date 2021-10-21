With three months remaining in 2021, Grand Teton National Park topped its busiest full year at nearly 3.5 million recreation visits.
Between January and September, the park had 3,493,937 visitors. The previous record was set in 2018 with 3,491,151 visits. During the past nine months, six have been record-setting for visitation.
“Some of the largest increases in recreation visits occurred during the shoulder season, including the months of March, April, and May,” the park said in a news release. “Summer visitation (June, July, August) also increased with July 2021 recording the busiest month for recreation visits in Grand Teton’s history.”
With more visitors, the park has also seen growth in trail use during the summer. Trail use jumped about 29%, compared to 2019. Over the past five years, trail use has increased about 49%.
“2021 has been a record setting year for visitation in Grand Teton National Park, but it’s more than just the numbers. We are seeing changing patterns and behavior including more people in the backcountry and more visitors in the ‘shoulder season.’ The park is studying changing visitation to gain a more detailed understanding of existing conditions and learning what issues may threaten a quality visitor experience. We are also learning from other parks, seeing what solutions are being tried and what issues they are solving,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins. “The visitor experience is a resource, just like moose or clean air, and it’s something we are actively working to preserve and protect.”