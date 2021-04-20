The flood gates are open and Grand Teton National Park is awash in visitors setting a new high mark for the month of March.
March saw 74,754 recreation visits, nearly 25,000 more visitors than March 2020 which tallied 51,445. In 2019, March had 65,864 visitors.
With continuing mostly dry weather, April is on track to also rack up big numbers.
“We are seeing increased visitors using the Teton Park Road this spring,” said Denise Germann, park public affairs officer recently. “It may be a sign of what is to come this summer. Last weekend was one of the busiest we’ve seen in years.”
The park also set a visitation record for the month of January with 66,585 visitors. February, a particularly stormy month, was down with only 53,108 recreational visitors.
The park had 3,289,638 recreation visits in 2020 which made the year the fourth-highest number of recreation visits despite being closed for almost two months, March 24-May 18, because of the pandemic. Grand Teton National Park ranked fifth-highest in annual attendance in 2020 among national parks, and eighth in 2019.
One main attraction this month in the park is biking/skating/walking the 14-mile section of road from Taggart Lake Trailhead to Signal Mountain Lodge. The road opened at the beginning of April to car-less travel and opens to public motor vehicle traffic May 1. Because of extra traffic this April, the park has made a few extra accommodations. The park increased parking access between the Taggart Lake Trailhead and nearby Cottonwood Picnic Area during peak use and also is posting a staffed mobile information trailer and additional portable restrooms. The information trailer, available every day, is manned by park staff and supported by donations from the Grand Teton National Park Foundation.
“That’s what everybody wants right now,” Germann said. “They just want to get outdoors during this pandemic and what a great opportunity to bike on those roads at the base of those iconic peaks.”
The park service recommends visitors plan their visits by going to nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit.