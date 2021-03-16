Another sure sign of spring, Grand Teton National Park announced that it will start plowing snow along the 14-mile Teton Park Road starting Monday.
The park road from Taggart Lake Trailhead parking lot to the Signal Mountain area will close Monday to over-snow access and visitors won’t be allowed on the road until plowing is complete, the park said in a news release. Skiers and snowshoers will be allowed on areas adjacent to the road, but are cautioned to stay clear of plowing equipment.
“Rotary snow removal equipment and plows may be working at any time, and the roadway will be closed to all users at all times until further notice,” the park said. “Skiers and those on snowshoes using areas adjacent to the roadway are cautioned to avoid the arc of snow blown from the rotary equipment because pieces of ice and gravel can be thrown great distances.”
The park said the Teton Park Road is expected to open in the next few weeks to cycling, skating, walking and jogging. Leashed pets are allowed on the road. The road will continue to be closed to motor vehicles until May 1.
The multi-use pathways in the park open after melting out. The pathway from Jackson, Wyo., past the National Elk Refuge is closed until May 1.
Other park roads, such as the Moose-Wilson Road, Signal Mountain Summit Road, Antelope Flats Road, East Boundary Road, Mormon Row Road, Two Ocean Road and Grassy Lake Road, will take more time to open and be posted or gated during the spring.
“These roads may close temporarily to accommodate snow removal operations,” the park said. “The opening dates of these roads vary from year to year and are dependent on weather, snow conditions, plowing progress, wildlife activity and road conditions.”