The northern section of the popular Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park will close for the season Oct. 22 because of the construction of pullouts.
The section of road between Murie Ranch Junction and Death Canyon Junction will be closed to all users including cyclists, essentially closing the “through trip” on the road from Granite Canyon Entrance Station to the Teton Park Road at Moose, Wyo., a park news release said.
Access to Death Canyon Trailhead, Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Center and Granite Canyon Trailhead will be accessible from the south, via the Granite Entrance Station. The Preserve Center has closed for the season, but area trails remain open, according to the park.
The closure will allow for construction of a roadside pullout in the area south of Sawmill Ponds.
“This prototype pullout will allow park and federal highway architects and engineers to finalize details including the look and feel of these pullouts, safety features, size and functionality,” the release said. “Based on this design, additional pullouts will be constructed throughout the corridor to reduce off-road parking and impacts to vegetation, improve traffic flow and safety, and improve opportunities to stop and enjoy the area.”
The park will close the Moose-Wilson Road to vehicle traffic for the season Nov. 1. At that time walking and biking are allowed until the road becomes snow-covered.
The northern end of the park’s busy U.S. Highway 89/287 will experience two temporary two-hour closures for maintenance work on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.
The closure will involve a section of highway about five miles north of Colter Bay, a park news release said. Closures will occur mid-morning and mid-afternoon each of those days. Between those times, the highway will be reduced to one-lane traffic with 15-minute delays.
“The scope of work at Arizona Creek is to replace four failing concrete wing walls that channel water into the box culverts and protect the adjacent bank,” the release said. “Pre-cast wing walls will be installed by using a crane to move them and set them in place. One pre-cast wing wall weighs approximately 46,000 pounds and therefore requires a large crane to set the walls in place. The crane will take up both lanes of traffic once set up.”