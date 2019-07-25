Families and children are invited to take a glimpse into a bit of history during Menors Ferry Day planned this Saturday in Grand Teton National Park.
The event is planned from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the historic Menors Ferry located in Moose, Wyo.
The event will focus on Bill Menor, the proprietor who once lived at Menors Ferry and operated the only safe ferry crossing of the Snake River in the area until a bridge was built in 1927. His ferry and general store drew homesteaders and visitors from across the Jackson Hole valley.
Historical activities such as spinning demonstrations, music, interpretations and walking tours are scheduled. The event is free to park visitors.