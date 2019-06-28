Hazardous river conditions caused by shifting channels and numerous logjams along the Snake River has prompted Grand Teton National Park to issue a warning to boaters.
The park said only boaters with advanced skill levels should attempt the unpredictable conditions of some of the side channels in the section of river from Pacific Creek to Deadman’s Bar Landing — from near Moran Junction to near Moose, Wyo.
“Boaters must utilize situational awareness and understand their personal skill level prior to navigating from the main channel along this stretch of the river,” the park said in a news release. “Hazards can develop at any location and at any time and obstructions are subject to a high degree of change. Boaters should anticipate their routes well in advance. Floating the river is complex and recent logjams have made this section challenging.”
The park advised boat operators to stop and scout out appropriate routes in some channels with swift water and numerous obstructions.
The park also reminded boaters to check the weather forecast before hitting the water, tell someone where you are going, always wear a personal flotation device and know your skill level.
The park maintains the river in its natural state and flow and does not remove obstructions.
The park offers a guide to floating the Snake River at tinyurl.com/pr-float-rules.