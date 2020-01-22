A 35-acre parcel of land inside Grand Teton National Park’s boundaries recently changed ownership from private to public, the National Park Service announced.
The small inholding of land is located near the south boundary of the park on the west side of the Snake River not far from the park’s Granite Canyon entrance station and just north of Teton Village. The land was acquired in collaboration with The Conservation Fund.
“We greatly appreciate the work and leadership of The Conservation Fund to help protect national park lands,” said Gopaul Noojibail, acting Grand Teton National Park superintendent.
The acquired land is now protected from residential development and becomes part of the park. The funds necessary for the transfer came from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.
“The Land and Water Conservation Fund was established by Congress in 1964 to fulfill a bipartisan commitment to safeguard our natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities to all Americans,” the park said in a news release. “Using zero taxpayer dollars, the fund invests earnings from offshore oil and gas leasing to help strengthen communities, preserve our history and protect our national endowment of lands and waters.”
The park and The Conservation Fund have been working with the former landowners for “more than two decades” to protect the inholdings at the southwest entrance.
“This property is the third parcel successfully transferred to the park, collectively protecting more than 100 acres,” the park said.
The parcel was previously owned by Snake River Associates.
“Conservation work often involves both urgency and patience,” said Dan Schlager, Wyoming State Director for The Conservation Fund. “In this case, the Fund acquired the property to accommodate the landowner’s needs and worked with the National Park Service to secure funding for its ultimate purchase.”