It’s a sure sign of spring when Grand Teton National Park announces that plowing operations will begin Monday on the Teton Park Road.
The park will begin plowing the 14-mile section of the road between Taggart Lake Trailhead and the Signal Mountain Lodge area Monday morning. Once plowing begins, the road is closed to visitors for over-snow use.
“Rotary snow removal equipment and plows may be working at any time, and the roadway will be closed to all uses at all times until further notice,” the park said in a news release. “Skiers and those on snowshoes using areas adjacent to the roadway are cautioned to avoid the arc of snow blown from the rotary equipment because pieces of ice and gravel can be thrown great distances.”
Once the Teton Park Road is cleared of snow, it will be open to cycling, skating, pedestrians and leashed pets until May 1 when it opens to motor vehicles.
The paved multi-pathways that parallel the roadway will not be plowed and will open after the snow melts away.
“Other park roads, such as the Moose-Wilson Road, Signal Mountain Summit Road, Antelope Flats Road, East Boundary Road, Mormon Row Road, Two Ocean Road and Grassy Lake Road, remain closed to vehicle traffic when posted or gated in the spring,” the park said. “These roads may close temporarily to accommodate snow removal operations. The opening dates of these roads vary from year to year and are dependent on weather, snow conditions, plowing progress, wildlife activity and road conditions.”
The park’s Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose opens April 15. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.