Grand Teton National Park announced the temporary closure of the park’s midsection starting today to allow marksmen perched in helicopters to kill non-native mountain goats.
The closure is in effect for one week.
The park was given the green light to remove the non-native mountain goats from the Teton Range in November. The purpose is to protect the isolated native bighorn sheep in the range.
“In order to aid in the conservation of a native and vulnerable population of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in the Teton Range, the National Park Service is implementing a recently finalized management plan to remove nonnative mountain goats from the park via lethal and nonlethal means,” the park said in a news release Thursday. “Mountain goats threaten the native Teton Range bighorn sheep herd through increased risk of pathogen transmission and the potential for competition. Aerially-based lethal activities are the most efficient and effective methods to remove nonnative mountain goats.”
The closed area is north of the Cathedral Group of peaks including the South, Middle, Grand, Mount Owen and Teewinot Mountain; bounded on the west by the park boundary and the east by the west shore of Jackson, Leigh, String and Jenny lakes. The northern boundary of the closure is Rolling Thunder Mountain and Eagle Rest peaks.
“No public access will be allowed in the area during this time,” the park said. “Signs will be posted at main access locations."
A map of the closure area can be viewed at tinyurl.com/pr-goat-map.
The park originally planned to kill goats in January, but poor weather grounded the operation. The park had to wait for better weather and a window in the helicopter contractor’s schedule to try again.
The park estimates that the bighorn sheep herd is at about 100 individuals. The mountain goat numbers have grown to about the same size in the last few years.
The mountain goats migrated into the Teton Range from the nearby Snake River Range after they were transplanted there to provide hunting opportunities more than 60 years ago.