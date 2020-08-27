Grand Teton National Park announced that next week it will be closing a popular Snake River boat launch access temporarily for rehabilitation work.
Access to Pacific Creek Landing, just north of the Moran Junction area will close Sept. 1 to river users and visitors this fall and possibly into the spring of 2021.
The project is part of a reconstruction of three river access points along the Snake River inside the park.
“The project will enhance the visitor experience, improve safety, restore the resilience of riparian habitat, improve infrastructure, and emphasize accessibility for all,” the park said in a news release.
The closure leaves river floaters the option of floating a lower section on the river or putting in at Jackson Lake Dam and floating to Deadmans Bar, “which requires an advanced skill set,” the park said. “River users may want to consider an alternate section of river or other recreational activities during this time.”
The multi-year project is a joint effort by the National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation. To learn more about the project, go to gtnpf.org/initiatives/snake-river-gateways.