Grand Teton National Park has temporarily closed a section of the Moose-Wilson Road due to bear activity.
The northern section of the road between Murie Ranch Junction and the Death Canyon Junction is closed to motorists, cyclists and hikers while the park monitors the area after a bear was present along the road munching on berries. The closure is expected to last through the weekend.
The park also announced a temporary closure of the dirt portion of the road for Tuesday. This closure will cut off access to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve and the Death Canyon Trailhead from 4 a.m. Tuesday until midafternoon while the unpaved section is treated for dust abatement with a slurry of magnesium chloride — the same product that is used to treat dirt roads in and around Jackson Hole, Wyo.
“Motorists who drive the unpaved portion of the Moose-Wilson Road after it reopens on Tuesday afternoon may want to rinse off their vehicles to eliminate any residue,” the park said in a news release. “This product coats the road surface, but it can also adhere to the undercarriage of vehicles.”
The park plans to post electronic signs along the roadway to alert park visitors and local residents of the scheduled road closures.
For updated information regarding road access, call 307-739-3682.