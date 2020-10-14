Similar to its neighboring park to the north, Grand Teton National Park easily broke its previous record for recreation visits for the month of September.
An estimated 603,789 visitors entered the park during the month, a 17% increase compared to September 2019 when 517,265 visitors passed through the gates. That’s also better than the previous record number of 558,788 set in 2018.
The influx of visits also showed up in other areas.
“In general, hiking use in the park increased approximately 54%, camping in concession-operated campgrounds increased 24% and backcountry camping increased 79% in September 2020 compared to September 2019,” the park said in a news release.
Yellowstone National Park also reported its busiest September on record hosting 837,499 visits, a 21% increase from September 2019.
Grand Teton National Park closes most of its facilities down for winter starting in September. Closing dates for seasonally operated facilities can be found at nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/hours.htm.
“The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center will remain open through Oct. 31,” the park said. “Signal Mountain Campground is currently the only seasonally operated campground still open in the park. The last night available to camp there will be Saturday, Oct. 17.”
More National Park Service visitor-use statistics are available at irma.nps.gov/STATS.