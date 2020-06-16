Beginning this week, Grand Teton National Park is opening up more of its visitor services as part of a phased-in approach following public health guidelines.
Starting Tuesday, the park opened up the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, the Colter Bay Visitor Center, and the Jenny Lake Ranger Station. Backcountry camping permits will also be available at those locations and additional take-out food services will be offered in the park.
“(Backcountry) permits are available 24 hours in advance and are required for all overnight stays in the backcountry,” the park said in a news release. “Everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing while on trails.”
The park said the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Center, Flagg Ranch Information Station, and Jenny Lake Visitor Center will not open for the 2020 summer season, but park staff will be available to assist visitors with information in outdoor areas at these locations.
The park said employees will be wearing face coverings inside buildings and encourages visitors to also wear face coverings inside buildings. The park has increased staff to regularly clean and disinfect high-use areas. Plexiglass panels have been installed in high-visitor interaction areas, such as permit desks and entrance stations.
Visitor center exhibits and auditoriums will remain closed.
Campgrounds are open in the park and Signal Mountain Lodge, Colter Bay and Headwaters Lodge at Flagg Ranch have limited lodging and take-out food service.
Merchandise will be available through park concessioners at Signal Mountain, Jenny Lake, Colter Bay and Headwaters Lodge at Flagg Ranch, the park said. Canoe and kayak rentals are available to the public at Colter Bay and Signal Mountain marinas, with rentals at Jenny Lake expected towards the end of this month.
“Patience is encouraged as the National Park Service works to provide safe facilities and services to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the park said. “Grand Teton National Park will examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored."