Grand Teton National Park halted its mountain goat shooting operation after receiving a call from U.S. Secretary of the Interior telling the acting park superintendent to “stand down” late Friday.
The call came from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt after his office was emailed a strongly worded letter from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon. The letter was also sent to acting park superintendent Gopaul Noojibail. The governor expressed his “profound disappointment” for having the state’s Game and Fish Department’s position dismissed.
“I will remember your blatant disregard for the advice of Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department,” Gordon said in the letter.
On Monday, Gordon thanked Bernhardt for his action.
“I appreciate the excellent working relationship we have with Secretary Bernhardt and that he is willing to discuss this issue in more detail without the pressure of ongoing aerial hunting,” Gordon said.
Wyoming’s Game and Fish has asked the park to allow hunters to cull the non-native mountain goats rather than the park’s current plan of killing goats from helicopters using sharpshooters.
The helicopter operation was expected to take most of this week. The park announced its plan to kill goats starting on Friday and closed the mid-section of the park to public access for the coming days while the project is underway.
Park spokeswoman Denise Germann said the initial efforts were “effective towards meeting our objective.” The park hasn’t released the number of killed goats before the operation was shutdown.
The park was given the green light to remove the non-native mountain goats from the Teton Range in November. The purpose is to protect the isolated native bighorn sheep in the range from mountain goats whose numbers have increased in recent years to about equal that of bighorn sheep. Goats compete for habitat and also pose a threat of passing on deadly diseases to the sheep.
“I have long appreciated Grand Teton National Park for the treasure it is to all our citizens. Now I hope I will not have to remember it as an example of federal disregard for the sovereignty of the states,” wrote Gordon in his letter to the park and Bernhardt on Friday.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission passed a resolution in January opposing the aerial gunning method and asked the park to instead use “skilled volunteers” (another name for hunters) as the method of removal. Game and Fish also sent a letter to the park on Jan. 28 asking the park to use hunters. Park service policies generally ban hunting, although a limited elk hunt occurs each fall inside the park.
“We remain prepared to work with Grand Teton to meet their management objectives using methods that align with the value Wyoming people have for wildlife,” Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik said Monday.
The park originally planned to kill goats in January, but poor weather grounded the operation. The park had to wait for better weather and a window in the helicopter contractor’s schedule to try again.
The park estimates that the bighorn sheep herd is at about 100 individuals. The mountain goat numbers have grown to about the same size in the last few years.
The mountain goats migrated into the Teton Range from the nearby Snake River Range after they were transplanted there to provide hunting opportunities several decades ago.
“Leaving carcasses to rot, where there is no utilization of that resource, rather than allow sportsman to go out with park supervision and training to harvest an animal — like is done with elk — I can’t understand that decision,” said Game and Fish Commissioner Pat Crank during the passage of the resolution.