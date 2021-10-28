After seeing five bison, one elk, a mule deer, a pronghorn, a coyote and a wolf pup killed in the last two weeks on its roads, Grand Teton National Park is pleading with motorists to slow down and drive with caution.
“Seeing wildlife in their natural habitat is one of the many unique opportunities that make Grand Teton National Park a special, awe-inspiring place,” the park said in a news release. “Motorists can do their part to protect and preserve these animals by slowing down and using caution while driving.”
The park is urging motorists to obey speed limits and add extra space between vehicles when driving through the park and on the main throughway of U.S. Highway 26/89/191. The highway has a nighttime speed limit of 45 mph to give drivers and wildlife more time to react.
“Fall is a time of migration which means animals may be more active near park roadways and can cross the roads unexpectedly,” the park said. “Many animals are good at hiding along roadsides and it is important to be aware that animals are around, even when you do not see them. Speeding is not the only cause of wildlife collisions. Park wildlife are often hit because drivers are not paying attention to their surroundings.”
The park averages between 75 and 100 large animals hit by vehicles annually.
The park said that when animals are hit by motorists, wildlife management staff are sent to respond and often are taken from their other duties in order to perform carcass removal, biological sampling and clean up. “This directly impacts park staff’s ability to protect other wildlife,” the park said.