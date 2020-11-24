Grand Teton National Park Sign
Grand Teton National Park had its busiest October on record last month, hosting an estimated 351,173 recreation visits, an 88% increase compared to October 2019.

“We saw a very busy October," said park spokeswoman Denise Germann. "Many visitors were seeking the great outdoors in respite from the pandemic.”

Similar to adjacent Yellowstone National Park, both parks saw a flood of visitors during the favorable October weather.

The previous high mark for an October was notched in 2018 with 207,534 recreational visitors.

The list below shows the October trend for recreation visits over the six years:

2020: 351,173

2019: 186,487

2018: 207,534

2017: 187,499

2016:186,185

2015: 190,681

The park reminds visitors that services in Grand Teton National Park and John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are limited this time of year. For information on what’s open and available, go to nps.gov/grte.