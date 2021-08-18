Starting Wednesday evening, the Phelps Lake outlet bridge in Grand Teton National Park was closed for replacement. The closure is expected to last through the fall.
The popular trail across the bridge connects Lake Creek trail to the Woodland trail. The closure will prevent hikers from making a loop on those trials.
“Hikers can still hike the Lake Creek or Woodland trail one way to the lake and back,” park said in a news release. “The Phelps Lake loop from the Death Canyon trailhead will require an additional 1.5 miles to complete the loop. Signs will be placed around Phelps Lake to reflect the closure.”
The park said the bridge was originally built for vehicle use by the Rockefeller family more than 60 years ago, “before being reconfigured for pedestrian use as part of the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve.”
“The bridge sits on untreated logs and over time the weight of the bridge has made the wood deteriorate,” the park said.
Trail crews will replace the old bridge with new materials that will be less costly to maintain and "continue to reflect the attractive, rustic appearance of the historic bridge,” the park said.
Funding for the bridge replacement is supported in part by Jackson Hole Preserve Inc.