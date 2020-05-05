Grand Teton National Park has scheduled upgrades on three Snake River access sites for floaters and visitors in the coming years.
The project will improve access and facilities at Pacific Creek Landing, the Jackson Lake Dam and Moose Landing. Work starts this spring at Pacific Creek Landing with the site being temporarily closed during the spring and fall and open during the popular summer months. Work on the site is expected to be completed by the spring of 2021.
"The Snake River Gateways Project will enhance visitor access and safety at several popular and beautiful locations along the iconic and scenic river," said Grand Teton National Park Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail. "We simply could not make all of these critical improvements to these sites without the strong support from the Grand Teton National Park Foundation."
The work at the Pacific Creek Landing will improve launching conditions, redesign parking areas, upgrade roadways, and add toilets and bike parking.
While the landing site is closed, floaters putting in at Jackson Dam will have the next take out at Deadmans Bar. The section between Pacific Creek and Deadmans Bar “requires an advanced skill set,” the park said in a news release. “River users may want to consider an alternate section of river recreation during this time.”
"We are pleased that work at Pacific Creek will begin this spring as part of this multi-year project," said Grand Teton National Park Foundation president Leslie Mattson. "We've been working closely with our partners in the park and a variety of stakeholders in the community to ensure that improvements at Pacific Creek benefit river users and visitors for years to come."
The park said the foundation has raised $5 million so far for the projects.
Yale Creek, Inc. Of Rexburg, was awarded the construction contract for Pacific Creek Landing.