Today marks the opening of the boating season in Grand Teton National Park and everyone bringing a boat, raft, kayak, canoe, paddleboard or float tube into the park is reminded to stop for inspection and obtain permits.
Visitors to the national parks and on Idaho waters are advised that inspections are performed to halt the spread of hitchhiking aquatic invasive species such as mussels and clams.
Boat inspection stations are set up at highway entry points coming into Idaho, and Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks also have inspection stations checking for invasive species.
Boating permits and invasive species inspections for all non-motorized and motorized watercraft and angler float tubes are available at Bridge Bay Ranger Station, Grant Village Backcountry Office, and the Lewis Lake Ranger Station in Yellowstone. Boat inspection stations are set up at Moose and Moran entrances for Grand Teton, running from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
“Boaters are reminded that both a park boat permit and a state of Wyoming aquatic invasive species decal are required before launching on any park waters,” Grand Teton park said in a news release. “Park boat permits are available via the mail by calling 307-739-3309 or may be purchased at park visitor centers once they are open. State decals may be purchased at a variety of outlets in the local area.”
Grand Teton marinas at Signal Mountain, Colter Bay and Leeks open at 9 a.m. today, as well as other boat launches in the park. Boats for hire at Jenny Lake Boating will also begin operations today.
Signal Mountain store, gas station, campground and laundry also open today. The Jenny Lake store and ranger station is scheduled to open June 15.
The Colter Bay campground, RV park, tent cabins and store open today. The Colter Bay Visitor Center is expected to open June 15, along with the Ranch House and café (take out only).
Guided river float and fishing trips in the park also open today. Guided mountaineering trips by Exum Mountain Guides or Jackson Hole Mountain Guides open June 15.
For more specifics on when facilities open at Grand Teton, go to nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/hours.htm.
Park and Idaho officials encourage all boat users to clean, drain and dry all boats and equipment that is coming into the state or parks from other areas. Yellowstone advises that watercraft equipped with sealed internal ballast tanks are temporarily banned from all park waters because inspections cannot always detect invasive species in these types of boats. Some boats entering the parks may require a high-pressure, hot wash before being cleared at inspection stations.
“Clean, drain, and dry requirements are necessary steps to protect the park’s and nation’s waterways,” Yellowstone park said in a news release. “(Aquatic invasive species) pose a grave and growing threat to the greater Yellowstone ecosystem and surrounding economies. (It) can quickly and drastically alter habitats and food webs, causing permanent declines in sport fish and food resources for native wildlife.”
Idaho inspection sites have intercepted 290 mussel-fouled boats since July 2009, according to state information. Many were entering the state from infested lakes in Arizona and Utah, including Lake Powell and Lake Havasu.
Grand Teton also reminds visitors that this is high-water season and river users should be cautious.
“Currently, rivers are running fast and high due to spring runoff,” the park said. “Water recreationists should use caution and be prepared to encounter changing river conditions, including log jams and other possible obstructions.”
Boats are required to have personal flotation devices for each person onboard and passengers younger than 13 are required to wear them.