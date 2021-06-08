Grand Teton National Park announced that it will be temporarily closing the Moose-Wilson Road next week for dust abatement work.
About 1 mile of the 7-mile road is unpaved and work crews will be spreading a slurry of magnesium chloride over the dirt to keep the dust down. The closure will start at 4 a.m. Tuesday (June 15) and end on June 17.
“Motorists and bicyclists should plan to use an alternate route as this temporary closure will prevent making a ‘through trip’ on the Moose-Wilson Road between the Granite Canyon Entrance Station and the Teton Park Road at Moose, Wyoming,” the park said in a news release.
The park said visitors who wish to reach the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve parking area or Death Canyon Trailhead, can do so by traveling south from the road's junction with the Teton Park Road near the visitor center at Moose.
The park will place signs on Highway 390 and at the road’s junction with Teton Park Road to alert people of the closure.
The park said the slurry put on the unpaved road can adhere to the undercarriage of vehicles and motorists who drive the Moose-Wilson Road shortly after the application “may want to rinse off their vehicles to eliminate any residue.”