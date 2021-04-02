The Great Easter Egg Hunt is back this year with a new location at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing. Join us for our 6th annual fun filled free outdoor event for the whole family tomorrow, April 3rd starting at 9:30 am with a special needs egg hunt.
With over 25,000 eggs, small age groups for kids 12 and under, large egg hunting zones, thousands of pieces of candy, tons of prizes for the kids, a visit from the Easter Bunny, the chance to win a bike or scooter from Bill’s Bike and Run, and tons of fun. Now including a new egg hunt event for kids with special needs starting at 9:30 am before the other large egg hunts begin at 10 am.
Teton Toyota, Teton Volkswagen, Idaho Central Credit Union, Bill’s Bike and Run, Rich Broadcasting, Broulim's and Snake River Landing are excited to support the community’s kids with a safe and fun place to hunt some eggs this Easter. We encourage masks and social distancing for all participants.
Date: Saturday, April 3rd
Time: Egg Hunts are divided by Age Group. Start times for each age group
9:30 – Special Needs
10:05 – 1-2 Year Old
10:20 – 3-4 Year Old
10:35 – 5-6 Year Old
10:50 – 7-8 Year Old
11:05 – 9-12 Year Old
Location: The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402