D.L. Evans Bank recently donated $17,500 to the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation.
The money will help with buying new police equipment and help fund better training programs, a D.L. Evans Bank news release said. It will also go toward mental health and addiction programs.
Eric Isom, the foundation's chair, said the foundation works to raise funds for "four pillars"-- equipment, training, mental health and community outreach.
The foundation kicked off in October of 2020. The two-year-old foundation is composed of different business and community leaders in the area.
"We work to supplement the budgets different agencies have and provide things they may be unable to provide," Isom said.
The foundation works with the Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police to provide additional funding for the departments.
With the foundation still being in early stages, Isom said they are still trying to figure out how best to allocate the funds. He believes that they have "still done some good" in the last two years.
D.L. Evans Bank donated the $17,500 on June 14, Isom said. Since then, the foundation has been working toward a goal for those funds to be given to.
Isom said the foundation is fundraising to add to the $17,500. Those funds will tentatively go toward down payment assistance for officers in the area. Isom said that details in that plan are still being arranged.
Isom said the foundation is a way for local businesses to give back to the community.
"Our way of life and quality of life is a result of the work law enforcement does," Isom said. "Law enforcement is a difficult profession around the country."
Isom said that he appreciates the support southeastern Idaho shows local law enforcement.
"We appreciate them laying down their lives for us everyday," Isom said.
The foundation hopes to provide "above and beyond what the city and county can," Isom said.
The foundation accepts donations from businesses as well as from individuals. You can donate to the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation at ifpolicefoundation.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.