Grizzly bear scientists are changing up their methods for counting noses and finding that the revised technique brings the annual totals to about 1,000 bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Previous grizzly bear estimates pegged the number at about 727 bears.
“It's not that there are any more bears, it’s that we can scientifically say a lot more accurately how many bears there are,” said Jim White, regional supervisor for Idaho Fish and Game and chairman of the Yellowstone Ecosystem Subcommittee.
White said a report by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team made public this week that shows how the grizzly bears will be counted in the future. The scientific paper discusses how the previous method used for the past several years counted grizzly bear sows with cubs 19 miles apart during aerial flyovers. The Interagency determined that the area was too broad and the new methods reduce the area to 10 miles. By applying the new protocol to the old data, scientists found that population numbers increased by 30% to 43% from years past.
“The overarching objective of the analyses presented in this report was to provide a more accurate representation of the (Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem) grizzly bear population using the current methodologies in place,” according to Frank T. van Manen, of the U.S. Geological Survey, the lead author of the report.
White said the numbers are only for the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem which, besides large portions of western Wyoming, also includes parts of eastern Idaho, specifically Island Park and Teton County.
“That area was designated quite a long time ago when they were looking at what to do regarding recovery of grizzly bears,” he said. “It's where the majority of the good grizzly bear habitat is.”
White said the new methodology will be used this coming year and counts will be reported at the end of the year.
“I think it may change some of those folk’s perception a little bit,” he said of the new numbers. “We've been telling people that we have been off about the count and estimation. We've told people there are more bears than what the number that was estimated. The bottom line is there aren’t more bears, just a more accurate count.”
White said counting how many bears are in eastern Idaho is tricky because they are constantly moving around depending on the time of year.
“When you have the highest count in that area (Idaho), it would be in July and August,” he said. “The bears are summering in that area. Almost all of the bears that come to the Island Park area, den either in Montana or Wyoming. We only have a handful of dens in Idaho.”
Grizzly bears received protection under the Endangered Species Act in 1975. At that time the bears numbered fewer than 200 in the Yellowstone area. In 2017 with bears estimated at about 700, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced its intention to delist grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. That would have opened the door for states to conduct limited hunting seasons. The move to delist was overturned in court.