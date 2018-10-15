A bow hunter was mauled by a grizzly bear near Gardiner, Mont., early Saturday morning.
In a Facebook post, Bob Legasa, of Hayden, Idaho, wrote that he surprised a sow grizzly and her cub while he and a friend moved in on a group of elk. His arm was broken but he left the encounter alive.
Legasa wrote that he and his hunting partner were within about 12 yards of the bear when they saw it. The bear charged before Legasa could reach for his bear spray, knocking him to the ground as he tried to protect his face with his arm.
His hunting partner was a few steps behind and deployed bear spray. The bear stopped biting Legasa and turned toward the hunting partner. The hunting partner gave it a second blast of spray and the sow and cub retreated.
Legasa ended up in Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
"My arm is broken in two spots where she grabbed on with her mouth and I have a nice couple of scratches on my face where she got me with her claws," Legasa wrote.
Kevin Frey, bear biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said the encounter happened near Beattie Gulch, a spot on the west side of the Yellowstone River that's thick with tall sagebrush. It abuts the border of Yellowstone National Park.
Frey said the encounter was a result of normal bear behavior, and that the state does not have immediate plans to find and capture the bear.
"It was just a classic surprise encounter," Frey said. "Unfortunately, that's how female bears react when a cub's around."
He said the key for Legasa walking away alive was hunting with a partner, especially since the bear knocked him to the ground.
"If nobody had been there, he'd have been in real trouble," Frey said.
Signs providing information about the incident have been posted in the area. Frey said FWP officials will go in and look around the area this week. He also said they have a flyover scheduled for this week to see where bears are.
Frey said between five and 10 bears have been frequenting the Gardiner area. The animals often wander into the river bottoms this time of year to seek out chokecherries and apples. They're also known to go after gut piles or rib cages left behind by hunters.
The encounter came on the final weekend of bow season, a time when hunters and grizzlies are often in close proximity. Frey said other hunters in Montana have seen bears but none had been mauled.
Hibernation is still between three and four weeks away for most bears, Frey said. Rifle season for elk and deer opens this weekend, and he said hunters need to be careful of running into bears.
"Even though it turned to winter the last couple of days, it hasn't changed things for bears," Frey said. "Everybody just needs to be really aware. They'll be out there at the start of the season."