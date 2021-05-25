Last week a sportsman came into the Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Region office with a video and stills he wanted the local biologists to see. He thought he had images of a grizzly bear in an area they normally aren’t seen: In Idaho just southeast of Salmon.
“We were like holy buckets,” said Tom Curet, Salmon Region supervisor for Fish and Game. “We evaluated it, and it was a young male grizzly bear for sure. It was only like about 100 feet into Idaho from the Montana border. Nonetheless, it was a confirmed sighting in Idaho.”
Curet said the video was shot along the Continental Divide last spring and didn’t make it into the office until this spring. Because young male grizzlies are known to wander great distances, it’s believed the bear is no longer in the area.
“Those young males are real mobile,” Curet said. “Our bear guy told me they could be 50 to 400 miles away by now, especially since it was a year ago.”
He said there are known grizzlies on the east side of the Continental Divide farther into Montana in the Big Hole region.
"It’s not really a surprise that we had one finally show up and be confirmed,” Curet said. “As I understand it, those young males are dispersing looking for a spot to set up shop and that’s why they’re so mobile and cruising everywhere.”
Curet said, unlike Island Park or Yellowstone, the Salmon region is not the best grizzly bear habitat and doesn’t expect the bears to hang around.
“We're high desert and dry here compared to Island Park where it’s lush and green even all summer,” he said. “We’re a lot different type of environment.”
He said it’s not unusual for his office to receive reports of bears, but this was the first confirmed grizzly bear.
“When we get a report, we follow through,” Curet said. “We do get lots of pictures of cinnamon-phased black bears that people assume are grizzlies because they aren’t black.”
With the confirmed grizzly report, Fish and Game reminds outdoor recreationists to be bear-aware.
“Bears are part of Idaho’s landscape,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Taking some simple, preventive measures and using common sense will go a long way towards minimizing bear conflicts.”
Fish and Game reminds campers to keep a clean camp, not to bury food scraps or cooking grease or leave out barbecue grills and to watch bears from a safe distance.
Fish and Game also has some web pages to help tell black bears from grizzlies. For identifying characteristics, go to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/bear-info/overview.