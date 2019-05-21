Acting on a tip, bear biologists went to the Island Park area last week near Harriman State Park and watched and photographed a sow grizzly and two cubs digging for food.
“We were fortunate enough to watch that bear for about 10 minutes,” said Idaho Fish and Game bear biologist Jeremy Nicholson. “Pocket gopher caches were showing up. That was a common feeding area for that particular bear.”
Nicholson said he believes the mamma bear was one they had observed the past two years in that area. The specific area was just north of the Harriman State Park entrance on the east side of U.S. Highway 20 and south of Last Chance.
Pocket gophers create small food caches of roots and tubers, and bears dig them up with their powerful claws to feed on.
“This time of year there’s not a lot of natural food,” Nicholson said. “Anything that’s green right now they’ll munch on, graze on.”
He said the bears will continue to lose weight through July until food becomes more available.
“Toward the end of May, the elk calves will be born, and they’re pretty good at getting a few of those,” Nicholson said. “They’re not great at getting the adults, but when the calves are born they can find them and get them.”
After the bear sighting, Fish and Game issued a reminder to people on how to behave while camping, recreating and living in bear country.
“We put it out in the Island Park News and on our Facebook page that right now there’s not a lot of food available,” Nicholson said. “So we want to make sure they’re not finding human food to replace that. Our message is: Keep your areas clean when you’re camping and recreating and where you live in bear country.”
Fish and Game removed three bears from the Island Park area last year — two were relocated and one was killed — after they became attracted to human food.
“Part of it was because we had a couple of younger bears trying to figure out the way of the world,” Nicholson said. “And part of it was because we had some people with a lot of trash out.”
Fish and Game has the following guidelines when living in bear country:
— Garbage should be stored inside the house or in a secure garage or storage building.
— If garbage cannot be stored in a secure location, a bear-resistant container approved by the Interagency Bear Committee is recommended. Please visit igbconline.org/bear-resistant-products for information. Check with your local waste removal service to see if they have bear-resistant cans available.
— Avoid using bird feeders from March through November. Birds do not need supplemental feeding this time of year.
— Pet food should not be left outside.
— BBQ grills or anything with a strong odor should not be left out at night.
— Protect gardens, beehives and compost piles with electric fencing.
— Never intentionally feed bears. A food-conditioned bear may pose a threat to human safety and usually results in the removal of the bear.
“It was a unique experience getting to watch these bears exhibit natural behavior so close to our community in Island Park,” Nicholson said. “It was also a reminder that we need to properly store garbage and other attractants when we live in bear country.”
To see a short clip of the bear digging up gopher caches, go to youtube.com/watch?v=ucl_Ob1jans.