The Teton Backcountry Alliance is planning its second “Keep the Pass Open” event this month in Victor.
The group was organized to inform and encourage skiers and snowboarders to use the terrain around the pass responsibly, particularly avoiding avalanche-prone areas that could slide onto Wyoming Highway 22.
The event is planned for the Wildwood Room in Victor from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 20 with fundraising auctions closing at 7:20 p.m. The group’s first event was held Jan. 9 in Wilson, Wyo.
“Despite efforts, people continue to put public safety and pass access in jeopardy by skiing and riding the road cuts and major avalanche paths when hazard is elevated,” the Teton Backcountry Alliance announcement said. “We all must to do more to spread the word and pressure our peers into making responsible decisions out there.”
Besides Teton Pass use, the organization is also considering ways backcountry users can help protect the declining bighorn sheep herd in the Teton Range, looking for solutions to the parking problem on the pass and raising funds and adding personnel to the Teton Pass Ambassador Program.
For information, go to Teton Backcountry Alliance on Facebook or email tetonbackalliance@gmail.com.