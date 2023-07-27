The 12th annual "Guns vs. Hoses" charity softball game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Melaleuca Field, 900 Jim Garchow Way.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) Lodge No. 8 will face the Idaho Falls Firefighter Association in a nine-inning long game that will be anything but ordinary.
The opposing teams are competing to raise money for the Idaho sector of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Admission to the game is free, and there is a suggested $5donation upon entry per person and $20 per family.
The game itself will raise money as each inning passes. Audience members can put specific players in a jail cell. They are not allowed to return to the game until someone posts their "bond," said Sgt. Bryan Lovell, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Audience members are also encouraged to buy runs for the teams, an aspect which skyrockets the score, Lovell said. He said last years "Guns vs. Hoses" game ended with an approximate score of 150-160.
The last few innings of the game will be "straight up softball" to see which first responder group is truly better at the game, Lovell said.
Even though the Fire Department and Sheriff's Office work together on a daily basis to keep the Bonneville County community safe, all teamwork fizzles away once that first inning starts. The rivalry begins to boil over.
In the inaugural "Guns vs. Hoses" game, a trophy was awarded to the winning team. The same trophy has been given to the victors year after year. For the next 364 days until the officers and firefighters meet on the field, the trophy stays at the winning group's facility.
The Sheriff's Office was on a five-year winning streak when the firefighters came through with an upset last year. Lovell is looking forward to getting the trophy back to its "rightful home" on Friday night.
The charity softball game has raked in nearly $20,000 for Make-A-Wish in previous years. Money from the entry donations, raffle winnings, run buyouts, bond postings and T-shirt sales all go to the charity.
"Every single bit goes to Make-A-Wish," Lovell said.
Lovell said the event seems to get more and more popular each year. He hopes to see the Bonneville County community show up to support the first responders and to donate to a good cause.
"What sticks out to me is the amount of support we get from the community each year," Lovell said. "We (first responders) are like one big family. We just want to get together and put on a show for the community."
The first responders participating in the event are grateful to Melaleuca for the use of their facility.
"We are very fortunate they let us use that (the field) right in the middle of the season," Lovell said.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday. Concessions, raffles and merchandise all will be available for purchase.
Lovell said he encourages the community to come watch the game, even if it gets "all sorts of crazy."
