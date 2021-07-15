Eight projects in Idaho’s Second Congressional District for fiscal year 2022 have secured nearly $24 million in funding, including two projects in Idaho Falls — one that will help residents find affordable housing and another that will improve workforce training programs at the College of Eastern Idaho.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson announced the projects in a Wednesday news release Additional projects are located in Fort Hall, Dubois, Hailey and Boise.
Habitat’s Communities of Hope in Idaho Falls is receiving $3 million for its “Step up to Home Ownership” program. The release said the funding is designated to create a lasting stock of affordable homes for low- to moderate-income families, which will help create a path to homeownership.
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Karen Lansing said the additional funding for the project will help the organization’s efforts for the next five to 10 years.
“It’s turning the dream into a reality,” she said.
The funding will help the organization build tiny, attached and single-family homes. Lansing said the organization has not decided where the homes would go and is still looking at potential properties.
Simpson secured triple the amount of funding that Habitat for Humanity had originally requested. Lansing said she asked Simpson for $1 million when she sought financial assistance.
The idea for the Communities of Hope in Idaho Falls started shortly before the pandemic to respond to housing prices that were quickly rising, she said. The median list price for a home in Idaho Falls was $199,900 in June 2018, according to realtor.com. That figure has climbed more than 55% and is $310,000 as of May 2021.
“Habitat for Idaho Falls is getting more and more requests for help because people can’t afford to buy, and they can no longer afford to rent,” Lansing said.
Mortgage payments for people in Communities of Hope homes will never exceed 30% of their monthly income, according to the release. Residents will pay small homeowner fees and be voting members of a homeowners association.
"To help families be successful homeowners, residents will be provided supportive services," the release said. "Seven service providers and a shopping center are within one mile of a property identified as a desirable location for Habitat’s pilot Community of Hope project."
The project, along with the others Simpson announced in the release, will not be funded until fiscal year 2022, which begins October 2021. Once the project is funded, Lansing said she expects the organization to be building homes for the next five to 10 years.
The $3 million will help get the project started, but she said she anticipates the project to cost more than $10 million and the organization is still looking for fundraising partners and opportunities.
“This funding will help Habitat Idaho Falls truly impact and come up with a way of helping more and more people gain homeownership,” Lansing said. “It’s a huge overarching plan for how to address the growing need for affordable housing.”
Another project in Idaho Falls was “Trade Up: Skilled Trades' Expansion, Advising, and Remediation at College of Eastern Idaho.” The college received $100,000 to strengthen workforce training programs in the plumbing, welding, electrical and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fields, according to the release.
“Eastern Idaho is growing at a rapid rate, and employers are in desperate need of skilled workers,” the release said. “This project will help employers find the workers they need, as well as prepare Idahoans for stable, good paying jobs close to home. The project also has the potential to increase local wages and stabilize rural economies throughout the region.”
Other projects include creating a medical training facility in the Boise Air Terminal, the replacement of the Taxi-lane D pavement at Boise Airport, improving fire services at Fort Hall, modernizing the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station in Dubois, improving research training at Rincker Rock Creek Ranch at the University of Idaho, and renovating the Idaho Grain and Agriculture Center in Boise.
The U.S. Sheep Experiment Station will receive $4.2 million to modernize a century- old critical research facility and the expansion of research-building capacity, the release said.
“The reforms put in place by the Appropriations Committee will ensure the openness and transparency that is necessary so that every taxpayer has a chance to review and comment on projects funded through this process,” Simpson said in the release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have a more direct role in supporting the communities in my district rather than leaving funding decisions up to bureaucrats in the Biden Administration or letting the funds go to another congressional district. The positive impact of these projects will be felt by community members across Southeast Idaho, and I look forward to watching them come to fruition.”