Mick Hoover’s sense of humor is tinged with the macabre at his home on Rose Avenue in Mackay.
On Halloween night since 1995, Hoover has been frightening people from the Lost River Valley and beyond on with creepy scenes he designs using extravagant motion-activated and animatronic props.
“About 250 to 350 people come, some from as far as Ogden because they’ve heard about it by word of mouth,” said Hoover, 63, a local museum curator and recently retired assistant fish hatchery manager.
He doesn’t charge admission. Instead, “hearing the first scream makes it all worthwhile,” he said.
For years, trick or treating there has been a Halloween tradition for many including Chase Green, a senior at Mackay High School.
“It gives people a lot of enjoyment,” Green said. “It’s always elaborate and done up really well. You never know what he’ll do.”
While scenes differ year to year, the entrance is always a 16-foot-tall guillotine. Hoover built a 14-foot-tall one, too, that makes people jump when they hear the blade swoosh downward and thud.
“There’s a reason it’s called Hoover’s House of Horrors,” Hoover said. “I try to think of common phobias and give them a twist. Most people naturally like to be frightened, especially when they know they’re safe and can have a few laughs. Whatever I do, I hope it makes you afraid, grosses you out, or makes you pee your pants. Some people have told me they’ve had all those reactions.”
To get candy at the front door, in the past visitors have had to navigate a tall, 22-foot-long tunnel filled with rustling animatronic spiders, hundreds of rats and bugs; zombie babies and bewitched-looking dolls; and severed body parts on a real embalming table.
“I have a great stormy sound track of thunder and make lightning flashes to set the mood, too,” he said.
He usually booby-traps his yard with terror — moaning zombies, scary clowns, flapping gargoyles, and corpses with spinning heads rising from the ground.
While it takes Hoover several days to set up, the ideas for new scenes pop up all year long. He has so many props, he had to build a storage area over his garage.
“I just get ideas looking at common items differently,” he said. “People give me things and say, ‘Mick, I thought you could use this.’ ”
One scene started with a donation of a vintage hooded hairdryer.
“I bought a plastic skeleton and dressed her up in a black wig with pink curlers and a red satiny nightgown with a black jacket,” he said. “Then I put her in a beauty salon chair and used a weed burner to melt her head and shoulders, so it looked like she’d been under the dryer a little too long.”
Then there’s the crowd-pleasing barfing, farting clown fountain he rigged up.
“I buy some liquid highlighters and break them apart, so the greens and yellow are in the water. Black lights, a pump, and some tubing make the colored water look radioactive as it gurgles out of the clown’s mouth.”
Hoover says people ask him why he takes so much time to set the scenes for only one night and offers the attractions for free.
“I grew up in Detroit, and Halloween was great there. I’ve always loved scary movies, too, so for me setting up horror scenes is fun.”
It all started when his wife, Christine, a third-grade teacher at Mackay Elementary School, told him how excited students were for Halloween. Instead of just handing out candy, he decided to dress up at the last minute, too. He sprayed his face with hair spray and dusted himself with flour to look like a ghoul, then slipped some plastic teeth into his mouth.
“I don’t know how I thought of that — desperation I suppose,” he said. “It has snowballed from there.”
Since then, he has been a crazed clown with sharp pointed teeth, a mad scientist, a zombie, and different boogeymen of his own creation. A couple of years as a zombie, he glued rice to his face to look like maggots and large, live flies.
He says he felt bad when he bought a very nice suit and tie at a thrift store and rolled in a mud puddle at home to complete the zombie look. Christine has worn masks, wigs, and creepy witch outfits. They wander around welcoming and frightening their visitors.
“Sometimes, people don’t recognize us until they hear our voices,” Christine said.
“Sometimes the kids underestimate how fast I can run,” Mick said laughing.
No matter how often people ask, Hoover never discloses the new scenes he has conjured up.
“You have to come and see for yourself,” Hoover said. “If you dare.”