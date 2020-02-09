Former Rep. Karey Hanks of St. Anthony has announced she will run for the Idaho House again this year.
Hanks represented District 35 between 2017 and 2018 before losing a re-election bid to Rep. Rod Furniss. Hanks said she hasn’t yet decided whether to challenge Furniss or Rep. Jerald Raymond, both of whom are serving their first term in office.
“As a proud Idahoan, I want to promote and protect our shared values and conservative way of life,” Hanks said in a news release. “Unfortunately, I do not feel our district’s current representation in the Idaho House accurately reflects the conservative values and traditions of our area.”
Hanks holds an associate degree in education from Ricks College and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Brigham Young University-Idaho.
In her announcement, Hanks highlighted her opposition to government regulation and abortion as well as her support for free markets and religious liberty.