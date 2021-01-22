Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca’s status as a hometown hero is now official. On Friday, Mayor Rebecca Casper issued a proclamation that Jan. 22, 2021, will hereby be known as “Nathan Apodaca Day.” Casper delivered the proclamation in a speech at the Idaho Falls Civic Center.
According to the proclamation, Apodaca is being given this honor because in the midst of a difficult year, he “emerged to almost single-handedly bring a ray of sunshine to the world.” And because he has used his new fame to help his community through local donations and by “introduc(ing) Idaho Falls, with its beauty and positivity, to a worldwide audience.”
“Despite his new-found fame and fortune, he has continued to create videos in and around Eastern Idaho, highlighting his home city of Idaho Falls and as he continues to expand his presence online and in the media world, he has taken special care to give back and help lift and care for others by donating to local charitable causes such as the Idaho Falls Humane Society, the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and other individuals and organizations,” the proclamation stated.
Apodaca received the honor in person and brought along 18 of his friends and family. Apodaca, who was recently featured in President Joe Biden’s inauguration parade, said it felt just as special to be honored in Idaho Falls as it did on a national stage.
“It’s awesome that my friends and family got to come along and experience it with me. It just feels good to be honored in my hometown,” Apodaca said.
Apodaca shot to instant fame in September when his TikTok video went viral. The simple video showed Apodaca sipping Ocean Spray cran-raspberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while skateboarding down U.S. Highway 20. As noted by Casper, the video was the second most viewed video on TikTok in 2020 and Apodaca himself was one of the most searched people on the internet last year. Apodaca has since enjoyed the resulting fame by filming commercials with Snoop Dogg and skateboarding with Wiz Khalifa.
Casper said she was inspired to make this proclamation after hearing about the ways Apodaca had used his fame and fortune to help his community.
“When it came to my attention that he was doing more than just being famous, that he was actually giving back to this community and that he was making sizable contributions to charitable organizations, that told me he was a man of character, not just somebody that was good at longboarding,” Mayor Casper told the Post Register.
Happy Nathan Apodaca Day!