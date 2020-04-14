Harriman State Park is spying on its residents.
In an effort to catch critters doing what critters do, assistant park manager Joseph Blackburn has set up a motion-activated camera to take photos and video at an undisclosed location. Blackburn is hoping to catch photos of one particular animal known to reside in the park.
“Honestly what I was hoping for in the place where I put the camera was to get photos of the otters. We're still hoping,” Blackburn said.
Instead of otters, the cameras caught blue herons and a coyote. One harshly lit photo shows a blue heron with a trout in its beak. You can see the images on the Harriman State Park Facebook page. The park plans to post new captured photos on its Facebook page each Tuesday. In the future, they hope to include some video clips.
“The camera that I have set up right now is triggered by motion and has the ability of taking a photograph and then a short video,” Blackburn said. “Some of the photos of the animals moving or something can be a little blurry because of movement or lighting.”
Blackburn said he didn’t want to say where the camera was placed in the park in case curious people would mess with it — or pose for selfies.
“We just thought it would be cool to see what kind of pictures we’d get and share them with the public,” he said.