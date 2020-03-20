As part of a statewide directive, Harriman State Park closed its visitor center Friday but continues to keep other park areas open to the public.
To help combat the spread of coronavirus, state parks have closed visitor centers and other gathering places to protect visitors and park employees through the month of April. Harriman warming huts (including the Becker Yurt), over-night cabins and dorms are also closed at least until May 1.
Restrooms, trails and parking areas will continue to be open. Rangers and other staff will be on duty at the park to assist visitors and can be contacted by telephone.
“We’re still trying to serve the public as best we can with all the social distancing to protect them and protect us,” said Mark Eliot, park manager at Harriman. “We’d still love people to come use the park.”
Eliot said the park has 2 1/2 to 3 feet of snow on the ground, and they groomed early last week.
"It's slowly melting, but not too fast” he said. “The trails are in decent shape.”
He said conditions for fat bikers are best in the early morning when the snow is still frozen hard.
“We've had a fat biker from Rexburg who comes up 3 or 4 times a week, but he gets here before we come over in the morning around 7 or so,” he said. “At night it has been freezing but by midday, it’s warming up into the mid-30s and 40s.”
Eliot said the park has stopped grooming and won’t be charging any winter access fees. A $5 per vehicle entrance fee will still be charged and can be paid by envelope drop box.
Harriman has postponed upcoming programs until a future date.
“We had 10 reservations that we had to offer a full refund to or offered them an opportunity to transfer that reservation to another open date beyond May 1,” Eliot said of the park’s overnight accommodations.