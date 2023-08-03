Eight hundred wizards and witches descended on the Idaho Falls Public Library on Monday afternoon to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday.
The infamous “boy who lived’s” birthday was July 31.
Visitors to the library could create House neckties, fashion broomsticks out of pencils, decorate socks for Dobby, and make lightning-shaped bookmarks.
“They could choose which House they wanted to be in,” said Barbara Tew, program specialist for Idaho Falls Public Library.
Children also participated in a scavenger hunt for Harry Potter characters and pictures in the library.
Twenty-six years after “Harry Potter and the the Sorcerer's Stone” was first published in 1997, the magic of the series continues to draw in young and old alike.
“I think it’s just the magicalness of it, the idea that you could be chosen, that you would have magic powers and you would have a wand. I think there’s a kind of fairy tale part of that that appeals to people,” said Aleisha Stout, Idaho Falls Public Library assistant director over children’s services.
The books appeals to both kids and adults, and individual titles from the series continue to be placed on the library’s waiting list.
“I think it’s neat to have that connection between a parent and child where they both are excited about the same book and characters,” Tew said.
Books such as Harry Potter can ignite a lifetime love of reading in children.
“We want to get kids reading,” Stout said. “There’s really no single indicator better than if a kid reads by third grade of the success that they’ll have later in life. … It affects whether they graduate from high school, how well they do in college and the career choices that they pick.”
Events such as the Harry Potter celebration help the library reach patrons who could use its services the most.
“We are invested in helping kids in our community get reading so that they can have better lives. Really truly, that’s why libraries exist. We want to help kids make good choices so they can succeed.”
Library staff prepared 550 edible “sorting hats” as treats for the patrons.
“It’s a cookie and a sugar cone, and then you hide colored M&Ms inside, so that tells you what House you belong to,” Stout said.
Participants also could pose with life-size cutouts of Harry Potter characters and print photographs of them in front of a Great Hall backdrop.
The library is planning another “End of Summer Party” for Monday with a magician at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., a balloon animal artist in the afternoon, and games and activities throughout the day.
“Really it’s a privilege for us to be able to serve people in our community,” Stout said. “So whenever there’s something like this that makes them happy and brings people out, that’s what we want.”
