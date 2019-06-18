Wyoming Game and Fish is looking for some help snipping fins off 165,000 young cutthroat trout.
The trout are bound for Palisades Reservoir, but to distinguish the hatchery-raised trout from wild trout, volunteers help snip the adipose fin before they are released. Losing the tiny fin — between the dorsal and tail fin — doesn’t affect the fishes’ abilities to swim.
Game and Fish is gathering volunteers to clip fins today and Thursday at the Jackson Hole National Fish Hatchery. Fisheries crews will be working 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Volunteers are welcome any time during those days.
No previous experience, skill or equipment is necessary. Waders and clippers are provided.
Contact fisheries biologist Clark Johnson at clark.johnson1@wyo.gov or by calling 307-733-2321.