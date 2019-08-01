Paul Hathaway, the St. Anthony-based mobile home salesman and former owner of Hathaway Homes Group, has continued his mobile home business with a new company: Homes Unlimited LLC.
The Post Register reported in May that Homes Unlimited was tied to Hathaway through familial connections. Since the publication of that article, multiple sources have told the Post Register they've done business with Hathaway, working under Homes Unlimited, within the last six months.
An April court decision banned Hathaway's former company from conducting business in Idaho. Hathaway Homes Group was already undergoing Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, and Hathaway had been terminated from his leadership position by a federal bankruptcy trustee.
A week later, Hathaway signed a settlement agreement with the Idaho Attorney General's Office, which had filed a consumer protection lawsuit against both Hathaway and Hathaway Homes Group, seeking to ban the man and his former company from selling mobile homes in the state.
The consumer protection complaint alleged Hathaway and his business engaged in a “pattern or practice of unfair or deceptive acts or practices,” including misleading responsible consumers, contradictory representations, wrongfully permitted liens and failure to deliver on promises to consumers.
According to the settlement, Hathaway agreed to stop advertising or selling manufactured homes to Idaho consumers and from within Idaho.
Hathaway is prohibited from: “advertising for sale, offering for sale or selling to consumers new or used manufactured, modular or mobile homes from a location within the state of Idaho.”
But the prohibitions didn't go into effect until May 1. Prior to the agreement, Hathaway was conducting business with the new company. And the agreement is vague about whether Hathaway can sell mobile homes under a company managed by someone else.
It says he is prohibited from selling manufactured, modular and mobile homes, unless he “is working under the supervision of a state licensed retailer, resale broker, manufacturer or similarly-defined business entity,” and “has obtained any government-required licensure, registration, certification or other credential.”
Homes Unlimited is a registered limited liability company with the Idaho Secretary of State's office. According to the business license, Homes Unlimited is governed by Michael Carl Leonardson, of Hurricane, Utah. The business’ noncommercial registered agent is MJ Parker, better known as Maleri Parker (Miller is her maiden name), of St. Anthony.
Leonardson is Hathaway's father-in-law.
Parker is Hathaway’s stepdaughter.
Hathaway's name does not appear on the paperwork. However, according to multiple sources, he effectively is running the company.
Hathaway, reached by phone on Wednesday, did not respond to a question about his role with Homes Unlimited.
In addition to his former company's bankruptcy, Hathaway is undergoing personal Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation. The liquidations are attempting to repay the millions of dollars of debts that Hathaway owes to his former creditors, the largest of which (about $3.8 million) is owed to TAG Lending in Utah. On top of that, Hathaway recently was diagnosed with cancer and required brain surgery.
Neither the legal proceedings nor the sickness has stopped Hathaway from doing business. Multiple sources, some of whom did not want to be named, fearing retaliation by Hathaway, told the Post Register they made deals with Hathaway and Homes Unlimited.
Rod McKee, 68, of Kanab, Utah, hired Homes Unlimited to arrange for the transportation and installation of a mobile home.
McKee, a disabled Marine veteran, purchased a mobile home and 2.5 acres of land in Kanab, where he hoped to settle down for retirement.
"I wanted a nice, little place to retire and sit on the porch and look at the sunset," McKee said.
McKee purchased the $79,000 mobile home from Hathaway's mother, Jeniece, who is not affiliated with Homes Unlimited. The mobile home was set up near Hathaway's property in St. Anthony. McKee said he met Hathaway while he was looking at the home, and Hathaway offered to move it for him.
A Homes Unlimited contract, dated April 12 and signed by Hathaway and McKee, shows the two men agreed to an $18,000 deal. McKee paid Hathaway $9,000 up front. McKee said he delivered in early June another $5,000 to Leonardson, Hathaway's father-in-law, in Hurricane. The remaining $5,000 was due upon completion of the delivery and installation.
The contract shows an "approximate start date" of April 15 to May 15. And an "approximate completion date" of July 15.
Hathaway never delivered the mobile home.
"It was always 'Next week. Next week," McKee said. "He didn't respond to me for almost two weeks before the house was supposed to be delivered. I can't talk to him anymore because I get too mad."
By July 15, McKee, living in a 19-foot camping trailer, made other arrangements. He paid a company in Utah $19,000 — all the money in his savings — to retrieve the mobile home from St. Anthony and bring it to Kanab.
"(Hathaway) never had any intention of moving that house down here," McKee said.
Hathaway said McKee violated their contract by hiring another company — the delivery delays were caused by bad weather in June and by McKee, who wasn't ready for the home, he said. Hathaway said he's discussing the matter with his attorney.
"We made an arrangement, and he came and got the house instead," Hathaway said.
When asked about the $14,000 that McKee had already paid him, Hathaway said he's waiting to reclaim his tires and axles, which were attached to the mobile home when it was picked up.
Hathaway said he hopes to reach a settlement with McKee, to "make it a good deal for both of us." There are disputes in business, Hathaway said, but "business is really about taking care of people."