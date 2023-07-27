The Hayden fire, 18 miles west of Leadore, was closing in on 15,000 acres as of Thursday morning and it remained 0% contained.

A community meeting about the fire is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Idaho Fish and Game Office in Salmon.


