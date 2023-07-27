The Hayden fire, 18 miles west of Leadore, was closing in on 15,000 acres as of Thursday morning and it remained 0% contained.
A community meeting about the fire is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Idaho Fish and Game Office in Salmon.
The Hayden fire, 18 miles west of Leadore, was closing in on 15,000 acres as of Thursday morning and it remained 0% contained.
A community meeting about the fire is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Idaho Fish and Game Office in Salmon.
There are now 624 personnel fighting the blaze, which is burning in steep, difficult terrain with spruce/subalpine fir containing a heavy concentration of dead and down timber, a Salmon-Challis National Forest news release said.
Forest officials describe the blaze as a full-suppression fire and said in the release that firefighters are "working long hours every day working to contain the fire as quickly as they can, impacting the fewest acres possible."
Firefighters continue to battle gusty winds and low relative humidity. On Thursday, southwesterly winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour were hindering containment efforts. The unfavorable weather conditions are expected to last throughout the week.
Most of the fire activity and growth is taking place from the East Fork of Hayden Creek into Little Mill Creek, Bates Gulch and Jack Smith Gulch, the release said. The fire perimeter is still within primary containment lines. In areas where those primary containment lines are completed, crews are increasing the depth of those lines or constructing contingency lines, the release said. In an effort to build an anchor point to continue containment lines in the northern area of the fire, resources conducted burnout operations supported by aircraft in the area of Kadletz Creek and the Bear Valley Road.
Stage 1 fire restrictions start at 12:01 a.m. Friday, the release said.
Under Stage 1 restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:
• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within a designated recreation site, or on their own land, and only within an owner-provided fire structure (see definition).
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
For additional information on fire restrictions, go to idl.idaho.gov/fire-management/fire-restrictions-finder/.
Additionally, Salmon-Challis National Forest officials have modified the fire closure order, which can be viewed at the Alerts and Notices section of the SCNF website.
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7 has pre-identified evacuation zones. They will be implemented using the “Ready, Set, Go” terminology.
For information on the evacuation zones, visit the Lemhi County website at lemhicountyidaho.org.
Nationally, 48 large fires have burned 231,512 acres in nine states as of Thursday, the National Interagency Fire Center reports. Four fires are burning in Idaho. Thirteen new large fires were reported Wednesday, five in Alaska, three in New Mexico, two in Texas, and Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming each had one.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.