Despite estimates showing the Hayden fire continuing to grow, fire crews are gaining the upper hand as the blaze is now 66% contained.
On Thursday morning, the fire, burning 18 miles west of Leadore, was estimated at 24,429 acres. There are 655 firefighters assigned to the fire.
Fire officials said that with a change in the weather toward cooler temperatures and lighter wind, crews were able to successfully complete burnout operations. “Substantial effort can now shift to increasing the area between interior heat and the constructed line{span},” a Great Basin Interagency Incident Management Team news release said.{/span}
Cooler temperatures were forecast for Thursday and moisture is expected to move into the area with a 25% to 30% chance of rain over the fire although there also is some potential for thunderstorms.
Burnout operations are complete on the north and east sides of the fire, the release said. Mop-up operations to locate and extinguish hot spots that could threaten to the fireline are underway the along the constructed line.
The handline is being tied into rock scree and being fortified by pumps and hose lays, the release said. Trees with burned roots combined with shifting winds will increase the risk to mop up operations, but the risk is being mitigated by tree falling crews. Chipping operations for material left over from line construction will start soon in the north and east areas of the fireline and material will be dispersed on site, the release said.
