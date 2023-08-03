8 3 burn out

A firefighter conducts burnout operations on the Hayden fire west of Leadore.

 Salmon-Challis National Forest

Despite estimates showing the Hayden fire continuing to grow, fire crews are gaining the upper hand as the blaze is now 66% contained.

On Thursday morning, the fire, burning 18 miles west of Leadore, was estimated at 24,429 acres. There are 655 firefighters assigned to the fire.


