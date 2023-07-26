Hayden aerial

A view from above the Hayden Fire on July 22.

 Salmon-Challis National Forest

The Hayden fire, 18 miles west of Leadore, topped 11,000 acres and remained 0% contained as of Wednesday morning, a week after it was first reported.

A community meeting about the fire is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Idaho Fish and Game Office in Salmon.


Resources advisers discuss with Operations officials how to protect fisheries as firefighting efforts continue on the Hayden fire in this July…

