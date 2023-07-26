The Hayden fire, 18 miles west of Leadore, topped 11,000 acres and remained 0% contained as of Wednesday morning, a week after it was first reported.
A community meeting about the fire is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Idaho Fish and Game Office in Salmon.
There are now 537 personnel fighting the blaze, which is burning in steep, difficult terrain with spruce/subalpine fir containing a heavy concentration of dead and down timber, a Salmon-Challis National Forest news release said.
The area is under a red flag warning due to gusting winds and low relative humidity. Winds from the west are gusting up to 45 mph along the ridges, the release said.
Fire danger across east-central Idaho is "very high" with rangelands and forested lands at all elevations dry. The U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands and Bureau of Land Management in east-central Idaho will start Stage 1 fire restrictions, at just after midnight Friday, the release said.
Resources advisers discuss with Operations officials how to protect fisheries as firefighting efforts continue on the Hayden fire in this July…
Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to campfires and smoking. Under Stage 1 restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:
• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within a designated recreation site, or on their own land, and only within an owner-provided fire structure (see definition).
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
Addiotionally, Salmon-Challis National Forest officials have modified the fire closure order, which can be viewed at the Alerts and Notices section of the SCNF website.
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7 has pre-identified evacuation zones. They will be implemented using the “Ready, Set, Go” terminology.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.