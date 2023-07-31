Firefighting crews on the Hayden fire have been conducting burnout operations at night while weather conditions are more favorable. A burnout is accomplished by lighting a smaller fire along the control line, ahead of the main fire, to use up fuels before the main fire can reach them.
As expected the estimated acreage for the Hayden fire, 18 miles west of Leadore, grew over the weekend, topping 18,000 acres.
The fire has grown by more than 3,000 acres since its previous estimate of 14,745 acres on Friday, but fire officials said last week those figures were underestimated because crews had been unable to fly aircraft equipped with infrared imaging Thursday night, leaving the estimate unchanged.
The fire is now 5% contained and 702 personnel are deployed on the blaze. In three areas, Bear Valley Road, west of Alder Creek and Jack Smith Gulch, firefighters have “made excellent progress,” a Great Basin Interagency Incident Management Team news release said.
A community meeting about the fire is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the community center in Leadore.
The area where the fire is burning remains under a red flag warning and poor humidity recoveries overnight continue to result in critical fire weather, the release said.
Crews on Sunday made good progress on connecting and strengthening primary control lines in the northern, eastern and southern portions of the fire, the release said. The fire remains within primary containment lines. On Monday, firefighting crews planned to ignite fuels to widen primary containment lines. Fire will also be used to burn pockets of unburned fuel to reduce the chance of group tree torching and spotting over control lines, the release said.
Helicopters dipping retardant from the mobile retardant base are supporting firefighters on the ground as they prepare and enhance the primary control lines, the release said.
The area remains under Stage 1 fire restrictions with the following acts prohibited:
• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within a designated recreation site, or on their own land, and only within an owner-provided fire structure (see definition).
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
Additionally, Salmon-Challis National Forest officials have modified the fire closure order, which can be viewed at the Alerts and Notices section of the SCNF website.
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7 has pre-identified evacuation zones. They will be implemented using the “Ready, Set, Go” terminology.
