Firefighting crews on the Hayden fire have been conducting burnout operations at night while weather conditions are more favorable. A burnout is accomplished by lighting a smaller fire along the control line, ahead of the main fire, to use up fuels before the main fire can reach them.

As expected the estimated acreage for the Hayden fire, 18 miles west of Leadore, grew over the weekend, topping 18,000 acres.

The fire has grown by more than 3,000 acres since its previous estimate of 14,745 acres on Friday, but fire officials said last week those figures were underestimated because crews had been unable to fly aircraft equipped with infrared imaging Thursday night, leaving the estimate unchanged.


