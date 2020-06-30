The annual Heart of Idaho Century Ride fundraiser has been canceled due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
D91 Education Foundation announced the decision to cancel the event, which was scheduled for Aug. 15, on its website Monday. The Century Ride saw bikers race for either 25, 62 or 100 miles through rural roads near Idaho Falls, with the entry fees going to support clubs and student organizations in Idaho Falls School District.
"We wouldn’t want to do anything to endanger the health and welfare of our riders, volunteers or community at large," the Education Foundation said in a statement announcing the decision.
The Heart of Idaho rides began in 2009 as a fundraiser for the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. Last year's event was held in partnership between the museum and the D91 Education Foundation, and this would have been the first year the ride was fully managed by the school district group.
Riders who had already registered and paid for this year's ride can request a refund, roll the payment over to the 2021 ride or leave the money as a donation.