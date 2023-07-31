The Heart of Idaho ride provides an opportunity for cyclists to race against other area competitors while raising money for college scholarships in the community.
On Aug. 19, bicyclists can participate in a 25-mile race, Metric Century (62-mile route) or a 100-mile Bone Road route.
“We always brag about that you get to see the Teton vistas, and you’re obviously in agriculture and farmland,” said Davin Napier, co-owner of Idaho Mountain Trading. “I also think that Idaho Falls has some wonderful country roads that are just perfect for any road cyclist or gravel adventurer of any nature.”
All proceeds raised from the event benefit the District 91 Education Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships for graduating seniors and former district students currently in college.
In the past two years, the foundation has awarded 11 scholarships. Last year, Heart of District 91 recipients included Sascha Mai, Sydnie Stenquish, Kara Reed, Alexis Ashby, Jaxon Cherry, Ruth Huskinson and Paetra Morgan.
“It’s a great cause,” Napier said. “… We’ve got obviously great kids who from time to time need the extra help to make sure that they can further their education. This is a great event for that.”
For the first time, this year the ride will include official race bibs with timers.
“With those timed bibs, riders can now have an easy way to track their time, they can challenge each other or they can just race the clock and see if they can record a personal best before the end of the cycling season,” said Margaret Wimborne, executive director of the District 91 Education Foundation.
Course maps and full details are available at heartofidaho.org. Participation in the century and metric century rides cost $70 and registration for the 25-miler is $45. Registration is encouraged by Aug. 4 in order to guarantee a shirt in the right size.
The race starts and finishes at Snake River Landing. The 100-mile ride begins at 7 a.m., followed by the 62-mile (Metric Century) event at 7:30 and the 25-mile route at 9:30 a.m.
Admission includes a T-shirt, bib, gear support, feed and water zones and an after-party at Snake River Landing with food, drinks, music, massages and more.
“The event is designed both for diehards and beginners,” Napier said. “(It) is aimed at the masses. We’ve got a great selection of different mileage. You could be a very easy rider who just wants to go out for a nice stroll, or you could be someone who’s really committed and even using this as a training ride.”
Many riders utilize the August event in preparation for the LoToJa Classic, a one-day, 200+ mile race in September from Logan to Jackson Hole.
The top participants can complete the 100-mile Bone route in about 4.5 hours, Wimborne said in an email to the Post Register.
The event is sponsored by Family Dental Health Center and numerous other local businesses. CBI Bikes, Dave’s Bike Shop, Fitzgerald’s Bicycles, Idaho Mountain Trading and The Bike Shop also support the race.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.