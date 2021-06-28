Eastern Idahoans should brace for more hot days.
At a high of 87 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, temperatures are set to climb throughout the week. Tuesday and Wednesday have highs in the low 90s, while Thursday’s high of 96 is the highest for the week, according to forecasts on Monday by the National Weather Service. Friday and Saturday are projected to have highs of 94. Forecasts for later days weren’t immediately available.
The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Thursday, saying hot weather will span south-central, southeastern and eastern Idaho.
“Hot temperatures, the long duration nature of the heat wave, and poor overnight relief may cumulatively increase heat stress for humans and pets as the week goes on and cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly among those working or recreating outdoors, as well as the homeless, elderly, children, pregnant, and those with health issues,” the heat advisory said.
The hottest temperature ever recorded in Idaho Falls was 102 degrees in June 1988.
While the higher than normal heat is here to stay, the heatwave across eastern Idaho may not be as bad as initially suspected, said Andrew McKaughan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Pocatello office.
“Over the last few days, it’s becoming a little bit more clear to us here — the forecasters — that they might not be quite as high as what we were forecasting a few days ago,” he told the Post Register on Monday. “It’s still going to be hot.”
“Overall, it seems like this summer is going to be probably quite dry with above normal temperatures,” McKaughan said.
The region’s climbing temperatures come as the broader Pacific Northwest faces scorching temperatures that some scientists attribute to climate change.
The heat is also sparking worry about energy grids.
In Idaho, both a larger grid operator, Idaho Power, and a local city-ran operator, Idaho Falls Power, have asked customers to reduce their energy use. Idaho Falls Power said in a news release on Friday that people should use fans to circulate air, close curtains and blinds during the day and open windows and night — all to stay cool. The company also recommended people avoid using the oven or stove, consider cooking meals outdoors and avoid outside work or physical activity during the day and in direct sunlight.
“High temperatures during the summer can place a huge strain on electric infrastructure as people turn on air conditioners to combat the high heat. The additional demand on the power grid not only strains electrical infrastructure, it also causes higher demand for power and higher costs to purchase electricity in energy markets,” Idaho Falls Power said.