The local election season is heating up, as candidates for city council, school board, fire districts and cemetery district races were required to file their paperwork to run by Friday evening.
“It seems like there’s a high interest,” said Bonneville County Clerk Penny Manning.
The Bonneville County Elections Office has updated the list of candidates who will be on the Nov. 7 ballot for local offices. The following list is accurate as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, although additional candidates may be certified by their respective districts through Friday.
“The way this candidate filing works is every candidate has to file their petition and declaration of candidacy with the individual districts,” Manning said. “Those districts sign off on them, and then they certify that information to us. What is on our website is the ones that we have received the certification for. They have until this Friday to actually certify these candidates to us.”
The Idaho Falls City Council has three seats up for election, each for four-year terms. City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman is running unopposed for Seat 1. In Seat 3, Kirk Larsen and Barbara Miller are running to replace long-time Councilman Thomas Hally, who is stepping down this year. In the race for Seat 5, incumbent John Radford faces Dawna Howard.
Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth said Idaho Falls City Council elections are “at-large,” meaning that city residents will be able to vote for all three seats, unlike in school board elections where each trustee represents a specific geographical zone.
In the races for Ammon City Council, four seats — three four-year terms and one two-year term — are on the ballot. Councilman Scott Wessel and Sean Crystal are running for Seat 1. Debra Clapp, Jeff Fullmer and Sid Hamberlin are vying for Seat 3. Councilman George Vander Meer, Robert Loveland and Kris Oswald are competing for a two-year term in Seat 4. Councilwoman Heidi Boyle and Nolan Wheeler will face off for Seat 5.
In Iona, Jeb Casper, Kirsti Cook, Rylea Farrens, Robert Geray and Peter Wadsworth have filed to run for two available city council seats.
Irwin has three city council spots up for election, with Teresa Dumont, Terrie Stromberg and Troy Vias on the ballot.
In Ririe, Howard Kimmel is running for mayor, and Robert Johnson is the only candidate confirmed for two city council seats.
Swan Valley’s sole mayor candidate is Cameron Manwaring with Stacy Crnkovich and Dusty Jacobson running for two city council positions.
In Ucon, two council seats are on the ballot, with John Brasier, Kevin Goms and Christopher Paolini competing for the election.
School board races
Races for the board of trustees in local school districts also are drawing increased attention, with nine candidates on the ballot in Idaho Falls School District 91 alone.
“I would say that for school trustees at least, it’s a little bit more active,” Bonneville County Election Supervisor Helena Welling said.
In District 91, three board of trustee positions are up for election. Trustee Jeremy Westwood, Jordan Oseen and Patrick Jackson are running for Zone 3, which includes Theresa Bunker, Edgemont, Longfellow, Linden Park and Sunnyside elementary schools. Trustee Elizabeth Cogliati and Shay Ricks are competing for Zone 4, encompassing Erickson, Linden Park and a portion of Hawthorne elementary schools. Chairwoman Hillary Radcliffe, Jamie Braithwaite, Melissa LaPray and Kari Vogel are on the ballot for Zone 5, covering Hawthorne, Longfellow, Sunnyside and Taylorview Middle School.
Bonneville Joint School District 93’s board of trustees has two positions on the ballot. Trustee Mindy Clayton is running unopposed in Zone 1. Paul Jenkins and Mike Walker are competing for Zone 4.
In Swan Valley School District 92, Dusty Jacobson is running unopposed for Zone 1. Shane Liss is the only candidate for Zone 2.
The final slate of candidates in the election will not be confirmed until after the withdrawal deadline at 5 p.m. Sept. 22.
“There’s still a chance that somebody might file as a write-in candidate, and there’s still a chance that somebody may withdraw their application,” Welling said. “So even though the filing deadline ended last Friday, there’s still a chance that there may be changes on this list of final candidates.”
The updated list of candidates certified for all races in Bonneville County is available at bonnevillecountyidaho.gov. Click on “Election Department,” and then the blue “Candidates Filed” link to view the current list.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.