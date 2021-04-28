Firefighters from around the country will descend on Salmon next month for their annual wildland firefighter and rappel training at the National Forest training base.
During the first week of May, 62 veteran rappellers, along with 12 support staff and two helicopters with flight crews will train for aerial missions to fight fires during the upcoming fire season. During the second week of May, 31 veteran rappellers and 13 support staff and three helicopters with crews will be in town for training.
“Starting on Monday, it’s going to be the veteran rappellers in town,” said Amy Baumer, Salmon-Challis National Forest spokesperson. “We are not hosting the rookie rappel training this year in Salmon.”
Also, the Salmon Air Base will teach Spotter Immersion training during the third week of May. Eight people will train to prepare themselves for becoming a qualified rappel spotter to deploy rappellers and cargo safely.
The Salmon-Challis facilities train firefighters in the skill of rappelling out of a hovering helicopter as a way of quickly inserting people on a wildfire event — similar to the way the military drops fighters into battle situations. The facility is one of 12 across the nation that trains helicopter rappellers. Training operations also include Sal Mountain and Haynes Creek areas.
“We do have the facilities to support it so that’s one of the reasons we host it," Baumer said. "We’re one of the largest rappel bases in the West.”
Baumer said training sessions will be conducted with safeguards for COVID-19.
“We are taking steps to minimize all risk of exposure in order to keep our wildland firefighters and our communities safe,” said Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark. “Rappellers provide a vital service as wildland firefighters trained and prepared to operate in helibase operations, and as aerially delivered firefighters.”